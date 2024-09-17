Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.