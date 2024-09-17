Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $511.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.74 and a 200-day moving average of $500.27.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

