Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

