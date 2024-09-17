Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NYSE:CR opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average is $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

