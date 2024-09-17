Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.