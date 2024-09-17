Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of CWGL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 6,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.54. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

