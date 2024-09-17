CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of CSX worth $415,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,048,000 after purchasing an additional 538,484 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 309,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 25,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

