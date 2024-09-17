CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
