D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

