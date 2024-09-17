Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.80

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 11712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.
About Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
