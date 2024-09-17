Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTTF remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.