Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DLTTF remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
About Dalata Hotel Group
