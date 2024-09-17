Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.63. 56,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,025,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

