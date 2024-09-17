Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Daré Bioscience stock remained flat at $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.