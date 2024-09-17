DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DCMDF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.83.
About DATA Communications Management
