DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCMDF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

