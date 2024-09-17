DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,784. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $117.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.5768 dividend. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

