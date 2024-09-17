Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.89

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $11.89 or 0.00019606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $194.13 million and $889,385.84 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00070717 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,606.87 or 0.38921939 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,325,481 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

