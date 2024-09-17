DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $11.04 million and $119,099.23 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

