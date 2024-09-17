Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $523.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $550,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

