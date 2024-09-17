Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DK. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of DK opened at $19.42 on Monday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.26%.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

