Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $50,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

