Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 166,100 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 856.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Target Hospitality worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

