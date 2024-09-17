Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,015,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

