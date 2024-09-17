Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 48,032 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group accounts for about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

