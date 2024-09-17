Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SD opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

