Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. First Merchants makes up approximately 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of First Merchants worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

FRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

