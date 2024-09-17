Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,300 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

