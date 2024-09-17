Denali Advisors LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,656 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

