Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,809.0 days.
Derwent London Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $30.30.
Derwent London Company Profile
