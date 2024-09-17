DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 on Tuesday. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
