DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 0.8% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,508,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after buying an additional 143,535 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

