DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,618,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 94,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

