DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $384,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWK. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period.

RWK stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $771.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $117.40.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

