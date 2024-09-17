Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Shares Down 2.3%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.35. 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Dialight Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

