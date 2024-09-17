Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.