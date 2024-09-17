DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Holdings Cut by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 205,007 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 11,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

