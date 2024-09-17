Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 299,196 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $346,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 52,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 71,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

