Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 822,722 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $399,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 691,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

