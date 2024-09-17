Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,657,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,008 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,688,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876,534 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,708,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,355,724,000 after buying an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,923,000 after buying an additional 2,190,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178,253.1% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 2,001,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,691,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,667 shares of company stock worth $34,341,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

