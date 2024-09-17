Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 310,128 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Charles Schwab worth $361,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

