Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,294 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Vulcan Materials worth $331,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.99.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.