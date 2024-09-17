Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,145,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $326,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

