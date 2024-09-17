Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,485,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $430,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in General Dynamics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

GD stock opened at $307.56 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average of $290.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

