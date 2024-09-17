Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $342.48 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $342,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

General Mills Trading Up 1.2 %

GIS opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.