Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $471.33 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Delta Air Lines worth $471,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after buying an additional 73,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.