Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,793,944 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Ford Motor worth $453,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

F opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

