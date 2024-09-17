Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 663,010 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 663,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $386,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.68.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

