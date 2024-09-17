Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MSFU traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,061. The company has a market cap of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $54.39.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
