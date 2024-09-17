DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $126.90 and last traded at $127.42. Approximately 728,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,941,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.87.

Specifically, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of -121.18, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.