DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

DSL opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

