Dravo Bay LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.8% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after purchasing an additional 827,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,977,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 634,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,313,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

